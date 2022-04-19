Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Lib Dems secure switch off of domestic vaccine passports

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said domestic vaccine passports must not be allowed to return after the Scottish Government today conceded that it was not appropriate to continue to allow their use on a voluntary basis.

On 28 February the Scottish Government removed the legal requirement to show covid passports, but gave the green light to businesses and venues to operate unregulated voluntary schemes. 

Alex Cole-Hamilton challenged both the First Minister and Deputy First Minister to repeal the domestic scheme entirely and shut down this part of the app.

Responding to a parliamentary question, Deputy First Minister John Swinney today said that “Given the change in guidance on 18 April on asymptomatic testing and the ceasing of the universal testing offer as set out in the Test and Protect Transition Plan, it would no longer be appropriate for Covid Status Certification to be used domestically. We have therefore removed the guidance for customers and businesses on domestic certification from the Scottish Government website and the domestic function of the Covid Status app will be switched off shortly at a date to be agreed in line with the rest of the UK.” 

Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

“Liberal Democrats were the only party to consistently oppose Covid passports from the very start because they don’t keep people safe. Everyone knew you could have a vaccine passport but still have Covid.

“After the legal requirements were switched off SNP/Green ministers spent weeks encouraging the operation of unregulated Covid passport schemes. It needed the Scottish Liberal Democrats to stand against this.

“This faulty scheme should never have begun, let alone run for six months at a cost of £30,000 a day. The SNP/Green Government should commit today to not bring it back. We can’t afford for them to switch it back on the next time they need to pretend they have a situation under control.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies