Lib Dems secure switch off of domestic vaccine passports

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said domestic vaccine passports must not be allowed to return after the Scottish Government today conceded that it was not appropriate to continue to allow their use on a voluntary basis.

On 28 February the Scottish Government removed the legal requirement to show covid passports, but gave the green light to businesses and venues to operate unregulated voluntary schemes.

Alex Cole-Hamilton challenged both the First Minister and Deputy First Minister to repeal the domestic scheme entirely and shut down this part of the app.

Responding to a parliamentary question, Deputy First Minister John Swinney today said that “Given the change in guidance on 18 April on asymptomatic testing and the ceasing of the universal testing offer as set out in the Test and Protect Transition Plan, it would no longer be appropriate for Covid Status Certification to be used domestically. We have therefore removed the guidance for customers and businesses on domestic certification from the Scottish Government website and the domestic function of the Covid Status app will be switched off shortly at a date to be agreed in line with the rest of the UK.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

“Liberal Democrats were the only party to consistently oppose Covid passports from the very start because they don’t keep people safe. Everyone knew you could have a vaccine passport but still have Covid.

“After the legal requirements were switched off SNP/Green ministers spent weeks encouraging the operation of unregulated Covid passport schemes. It needed the Scottish Liberal Democrats to stand against this.

“This faulty scheme should never have begun, let alone run for six months at a cost of £30,000 a day. The SNP/Green Government should commit today to not bring it back. We can’t afford for them to switch it back on the next time they need to pretend they have a situation under control.”