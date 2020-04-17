Lib Dems secure prison contact changes

Responding to the news that secure monitored phones will be introduced in prisons so that people can remain in contact with their families following the suspension of prison visits and increased isolation, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP, who called for the innovation last month, commented:
"I am pleased that the prison service and Justice Secretary have agreed to the estate-wide rollout of new contact services.
"We know that enabling people to stay in touch with their loved ones helps reduce violence, self-harm and re-offending. It really can be a lifeline."