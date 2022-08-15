Lib Dems reveal wave of GPs taking early retirement

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today revealed that Scotland is losing dozens of GPs every year to early retirement as he called for the Scottish Government to encourage experienced professionals to stay on amidst GP shortages across the country.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by the Scottish Liberal Democrats to the Scottish Public Pensions Authority revealed that of the 136 GPs who have retired since 2015, just 9 waited until the state pension age to do so.

Mr Cole-Hamilton’s comments come after the Stonelaw practice in Rutherglen announced reduced services saying that it was currently relying on 2-3 locum GPs covering and could not secure any additional cover.

Dr Andrew Buist, chair of the British Medical Association's Scottish GP Committee, recently warned:

"GP surgeries are under extreme pressure, with increased demand and at times unmanageable workloads, made worse right now due to high levels of staff absence with Covid.

"We are hearing of more clinicians considering cutting their hours or retiring from the profession completely due to exhaustion and burnout. The simple fact is we do not have enough GPs to meet patient demand.

"We face a huge challenge in terms of recruiting and retaining GPs in Scotland, and we need to keep doing all we can to make the job as attractive and competitive as possible – and ensure staff who are currently working long hours to do as much as they can for their patients are taken care of.”

Since taking over as party leader in August 2021, Alex Cole-Hamilton has made offering new hope to NHS patients and staff one of his top priorities. As he approaches the anniversary of his year in charge he will be highlighting a series of SNP failures and pushing for practical solutions which will allow people to access healthcare swiftly and close to home.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“When I am out on the doorsteps, one of people’s top concerns is simply getting a GP appointment. This is already a huge issue, especially in rural areas.

“I believe that everyone should be able to rely on swift and reliable care close to home. A shortage of GPs creates stress for residents and increases the workload for those who remain. Part of tackling these shortages is recruiting new staff but the Scottish Government should also be doing far more to encourage the experienced and talented GPs leaving the profession early each year to stay on.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have extensively campaigned for a wider range of specialists, diagnosis and treatment in local communities. The Scottish Government need to increase the number of trained GPs in Scotland and embed more nurses, dieticians and physiotherapists with GPs so that people can get a wider range of diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care within their community. That's one way to reduce the burden on current and encourage experienced professionals to stay.”