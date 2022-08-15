Lib Dems reveal wave of dentists taking early retirement

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today revealed that Scotland is losing dozens of dentists every year to early retirement as he called for the Scottish Government to encourage experienced professionals to stay on amidst dentist shortages across the country.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by the Scottish Liberal Democrats to the Scottish Public Pensions Authority revealed that of the 249 dentists who have retired since 2015, just 14 waited until the state pension age to do so.

The revelation follows a previous party Freedom of Information request which revealed that of the 136 GPs who have retired since 2015, just 9 waited until the state pension age to do so.

Mr Cole-Hamilton’s comments come after the British Dental Association warned that ministers “are pulling away the life support” for NHS dentists in Scotland through funding cuts.

Public Health Scotland figures recently revealed that the number of patients seen in 2021 was less than half when compared to 2019. As of 30 September 2021, 87.7% of children were registered, down from 91.4% in 2020.

Since taking over as party leader in August 2021, Alex Cole-Hamilton has made offering new hope to NHS patients and staff one of his top priorities. As he approaches the anniversary of his year in charge he will be highlighting a series of SNP failures and pushing for practical solutions which will allow people to access healthcare swiftly and close to home.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“Dentists I speak to tell me that engaging with the Scottish Government over current funding levels is worse than pulling teeth. There is a real risk that we see the death of NHS dentistry in Scotland unless the Health Secretary is prepared to change course.

“These figures show that even before the present crisis, hundreds of experienced professionals were taking early retirement every year. A shortage of dentists creates stress for patients and increases the workload for those who remain. The Scottish Government should be doing far more to encourage experienced staff to stay on.

“Liberal Democrats were instrumental in introducing free dental checks in Scotland and in pressing for a new dental school to address the shortage of dentists, particularly in remote and rural areas of Scotland. As a result, we’ve made progress as a country. That is all being undone by the SNP. Everyone should be able to rely on swift and reliable dental care close to home.”