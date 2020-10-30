Lib Dems respond to student hardship report

Responding to the publication of Scottish Government research into student hardship during Covid-19, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP commented:

"After treating students shoddily during their return to university, the least Scottish Government could do now is step up and ensure they have enough to live on.

"This research shows why the Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently called on the government to use the SAAS system to get money to students who need it. Students are familiar with the organisation and its application pathways. In the event they need extra support, I believe people are more likely to access funding through this means than through university hardship funds.

"The work many rely on to support their studies dried up over the summer and term-time opportunities are proving few and far behind. It isn't too late for the government to make a change and the need is pressing."