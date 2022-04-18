Lib Dems respond to SNP indyref plans

Responding to Nicola Sturgeon's comments to Scotland on Sunday about a timetable for another independence referendum, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"Nicola Sturgeon has made quite clear that your job, your health and your children's education will never be her priority.

"Her obsession with independence just looks bizarre and out of touch when people are facing the biggest fall in living standards since the fifties.

"I want to see a government that is focused on insulating homes, cutting waiting times and helping refugees from Ukraine make a new life here in Scotland."