Lib Dems respond to school closures

Responding to the news that Scotland’s schools and nurseries will close at the end of this week, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“I fully support the First Minister’s decision to close schools and nurseries by the end of the week as it is right to follow the scientific advice.

“Yet many parents will now be anxious about how to balance childcare and any remaining work commitments.

“We should ensure vulnerable pupils who rely on free school meals continue to have access to them.

“We need to create exceptional care provision for the children of emergency service and other critical workers who don't have a support network. There is precedent for this already in Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland and Norway.”