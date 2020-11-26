Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Lib Dems respond to grouse licensing announcement

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the news that the Scottish Government will begin developing a licensing scheme for grouse shooting businesses, Liam McArthur MSP commented: 

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have been calling for a licensing scheme and this is a positive step in that direction.

"There needs to be a better balance in the interests of animal welfare, the environment and biodiversity. But a scheme can protect responsible operators too.

"The Scottish Government has today said five years would be too long to wait, so it needs to explain how its own commitment to legislate in the next Parliament wouldn't drift towards this."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies