Lib Dems respond to grouse licensing announcement

Responding to the news that the Scottish Government will begin developing a licensing scheme for grouse shooting businesses, Liam McArthur MSP commented:
"Scottish Liberal Democrats have been calling for a licensing scheme and this is a positive step in that direction.
"There needs to be a better balance in the interests of animal welfare, the environment and biodiversity. But a scheme can protect responsible operators too.
"The Scottish Government has today said five years would be too long to wait, so it needs to explain how its own commitment to legislate in the next Parliament wouldn't drift towards this."