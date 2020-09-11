Lib Dems respond to extension of NHS emergency footing status

Responding to the news that the NHS will remain on an emergency footing until 31st March 2021, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"People were hoping and expecting that we were on our way to eliminating the virus and progressing back to something like normal. The new restrictions and rising infection rates have deeply dashed those hopes.

"We are facing months more under the thumb of the virus.

"Ministers must make sure the hard-working staff across our NHS and care sectors are giving the resources they deserve to operate safely in this extended emergency period.

"Liberal Democrats believe everyone risking their life on the frontline of the pandemic should receive a frontline service reward, just as those in the military do."