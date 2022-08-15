Lib Dems respond to attack on Cllr Kevin Lang

Responding to being attacked while delivering leaflets in his ward this morning Cllr Kevin Lang said:

"I have been doing politics a long time so I’m used to shouty, angry people but this is the first time I’ve ever been physically assaulted.

"This morning, I was simply delivering my councillor newsletter around my ward, when a man came out of his house, grabbed me by the throat and stuffed the newsletter down my shirt, using all kinds of profanity as he did so. Naturally, I have reported the incident to the police.

"No matter what divides us, this kind of intimidation and abuse of people you disagree with has no place in a free and democratic society."