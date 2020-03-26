Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Lib Dems relieved to see substantial offering for the self-employed

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Chancellor’s announcement that the self-employed will receive 80% of their income up to £2,500, mirroring measures already in place to support those in employment, Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The Chancellor’s offering to the self-employed will make a material difference to the stability of thousands of families across the UK. 

“For many, however, it will be troubling to find they may not receive payments until June. Especially as the queue for universal credit support is already so lengthy. 

“I was relieved to see the outline of this substantial offering. Liberal Democrats were among the voices calling on the Chancellor to address this glaring gap in the economic measures laid out so far. 

“This package is not only critical to the economy but also to preserving the entrepreneurial spirit that has propelled our economy forward so many times before.”

