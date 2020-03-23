Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Lib Dems propose pop up shops for NHS workers

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the major supermarkets to explore proposals for pop up fresh food stores in hospitals to ensure that hardworking medical staff have access to food. 

Mr Rennie said: 

"Over the next few month NHS staff are going to be working longer and harder than ever before. The least we can do is ensure that they have access to fresh food at the end of a long shift. 

"Many major shops and retailers have experience of setting up temporary pop-up stores for events. I would like to see them apply the same creativity to ensuring that our NHS staff are able to get essential food and supplies. 

"It is the duty of all of us to ease the strain on our hard-pressed NHS, whether that be by listening to medical advice or by reassuring staff that they will get the support and resources they need." 

