Lib Dems propose Cost of Living Rescue Plan

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today set out a Cost of Living Rescue Plan to help households with the impact of skyrocketing bills.

The party has previously called for a one-off Robin Hood Tax on the super-profits of oil and gas producers and traders, which would allow vulnerable and low-income households to get £300 off the heating bills by doubling the Warm Home Discount and expanding it to all those on Universal Credit and Pension Credit.

Scottish Liberal Democrats are now calling on the SNP/Green Government to:

Reverse the £250m cut to councils: The Scottish Government is receiving record levels of budget funding. That hasn’t stopped it handing down a £250m real-terms cut to councils which put pressure on them to raise council tax.

Cancel the 3.8% rise in rail fares: The Scottish Government is taking over the running of Scotland’s railways. This isn’t the time to drive up the price of climate-friendly transport. Instead, an expansion of the railcard discount scheme would bring down costs and encourage more people to leave the car at home.

Boost disability benefits: The SNP/Green Government copied the UK Government’s plan, leaving benefits lagging up to 4% below inflation this year.

Invest in insulation: Household budgets need protection from soaring energy prices. Insulating homes and delivering green upgrades will bring down costs and emissions. It is a win-win.

Pay-up for fire alarms: Many households can’t afford hundreds of pounds right now. They require extra help to make the changes the Scottish Government is demanding.

Liberal Democrats have also called for Scrapping the National insurance tax hike and the freezing of the Income Tax thresholds and have called for cheaper broadband to be made available.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“Bills are going through the roof, families have to choose between eating and heating.

“Both Holyrood and Westminster are failing Scottish households. Neither the Conservatives nor the SNP are doing enough to protect people from the worst of this crisis.

“The government must go much faster and further. Scottish Liberal Democrat’s plans will support households and give a fair deal to everyone.”