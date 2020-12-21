Lib Dems open to working with Labour on a third way forward

Speaking ahead of Keir Starmer's speech on devolution on Monday, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“It’s good that Labour are putting their weight behind substantial reform of the United Kingdom. It’s means that the momentum towards a third way is growing.

"Liberal Democrats support a new federalist settlement that means we can find a better way to agree a common future across the United Kingdom.

"Scotland does not have to choose between the chaos of Boris Johnson and the division of independence as there is a third way. The Liberal Democrats are open to working with Labour to develop this third way.”