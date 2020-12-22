Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Lib Dems offer to work with Labour to reform UK

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to today's speech from Keir Starmer on devolution, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Liberal Democrats worked with Labour as well as wider society to deliver devolution and a Scottish parliament and we are once again reaching out to strengthen and reform the United Kingdom.

"There is a third way forward that doesn't involve the chaos of independence or the chaos of Boris Johnson but it will require hard work to build to a fully developed plan. 

“To succeed we need to work in partnership with Labour and others once again. I commit the Liberal Democrats to doing just that.”

Scottish Liberal Democrats

