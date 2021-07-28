Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Lib Dems offer suggestions to boost Young Person's Guarantee

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Scottish Government's announcement of funding for the Young Person's Guarantee, interim leader Alistair Carmichael MP said:

"For too many young Scots the pandemic has set back their plans for learning, earning and getting ahead in life.

"A government guarantee of education, training or a job for all young Scots is something that all parties are united behind. 

"What is important is that this scheme is now backed up with the funding and political will power to make it a success.  Scottish Liberal Democrats have suggested expanding support for apprenticeships as well as new programmes for the creative industries, and in other growth sectors such as low carbon and artificial intelligence. 

"This guarantee must be cast iron in ensuring opportunity for all."

ENDS

