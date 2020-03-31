Lib Dems: Nursery expansion can help coronavirus recovery

Responding to the government’s announcement that it will postpone plans to offer parents 1140 hours of free childcare by August 2020, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

“As we try to get our economy back on its feet after this crisis the nursery care provision will be more important than ever to help parents get back to work and rebuild their businesses.

“The future of this childcare commitment has hung in the balance for quite some time. Just last month Audit Scotland outlined how far behind the government was on staff recruitment and getting the necessary infrastructure in place. Now that coronavirus is impacting every public service, getting back on track looks ever more challenging.

"Liberal Democrats worked hard to persuade the SNP that investing in childcare was one of the most effective ways to close the attainment gap and reduce inequality. It is disappointing that the benefits of this expansion will be delayed, but attentions and resources inevitably need to be elsewhere at this moment."