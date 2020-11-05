Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Lib Dems: Furlough must remain place until June 2021

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the reports that the Chancellor is set to extend the furlough scheme until March 2021, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

"This is yet another example of the Government's incompetence and indecision delaying the action the country needs.

"It was clear to everyone that the furlough scheme needed to be extended to stop people falling into poverty, however until now the Chancellor stubbornly and cold-heartedly refused. 

"Rather than extending the furlough scheme to June 2021 as the Liberal Democrats called for, the Chancellor has made piecemeal changes before finally making the necessary U-turn today. Although this change is welcome, the delay will have cost businesses and individuals an untold amount as they were left in uncertainty at the hands of this Government.

"The Liberal Democrats are clear the furlough scheme must remain in place until June 2021 if Ministers are to support all those in need. The Chancellor must put this in place immediately as, so far, his knee-jerk reactions have left far too many wondering how they will put food on the table, rather than ensuring no-one is left behind as he promised."

