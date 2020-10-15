Lib Dems: Ferrier should still have good grace to resign

Responding to the news that Margaret Ferrier MP will avoid charges from the Met Police because the new regulations are applicable only after September 28 2020, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Margaret Ferrier may have side-stepped the new regulations by one day but it’s clear to people across the nation that she broke the rules and acted in a selfish and dangerous manner.

"It is right that Police Scotland now consider any criminality in her knowingly carrying the disease across Scotland on public transport.

“Margaret Ferrier should have had the good grace to resign. Instead we must rely on the recall process because she does not deserve to remain in office.”