Lib Dems demand rapid inquiry in preparation for second wave

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has renewed his calls for ministers to initiate a rapid forward looking inquiry into Scotland’s preparedness for a second wave of Covid-19.

New statistics released today by the National Records of Scotland revealed that at the height of the pandemic coronavirus deaths accounted for 36% of all deaths. That figure has now reduced to 3%.

Willie Rennie commented:

"The coronavirus death count in Scotland has thankfully reduced significantly. Every life lost has been a tragedy and thousands of families are suffering. At this point we should be learning lessons, and quickly, so there aren't any more.

“Scotland still lacks a comprehensive system of test, trace and isolate and we have no cure and no vaccine for COVID-19.

"We have real reason to be concerned about this virus rearing its head again - whether in the form of local flare-ups or a full-blown second wave - and we should be ready for it.

"The best way to do that is to instigate a rapid forward-looking review. We should use this moment to reflect and learn lessons at pace so we are better prepared for whatever comes next."