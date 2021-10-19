Lib Dems demand mental health investment in deprived communities

Scottish Liberal Democrat mental health spokesperson and practitioner Jane Alliston has today said that a new report into mental health and wellbeing shows the need for rapid and dramatic investment in mental health, particularly in Scotland's most deprived communities.

The Public Health Scotland’s report Rapid evidence review of the socioeconomic determinants of mental wellbeing, published today highlights that:

“measures of socioeconomic position appear to be important factors for mental wellbeing, and the association is likely to be underestimated in a high proportion of existing studies”.

"Mental illness is distributed along a socioeconomic gradient, with a higher risk of mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety among the most socioeconomically disadvantaged compared with the least disadvantaged”

Ms Alliston said:

“Scotland has been facing a mental health crisis for years. We know that mental ill health can affect anyone regardless of their household income but what this report shows is that it is particularly acute among the most disadvantaged.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats are committed to championing the cause of Scotland's national mental health in order that services for adults and children are accessible, appropriate to need and timely. No one should have to wait over a year after referral as is the case now"

"We need proper investment in services and a comprehensive plan to increase the workforce, so that services can be guaranteed to everyone regardless of their socioeconomic position.

"We secured an additional £120m for mental health in the last budget but this is just a fraction of the commitment that is needed if we are to transform mental health treatment in this country.

“To make sure that mental health is finally treated with the same seriousness as physical health we need rapid and dramatic investment, particularly in our most disadvantaged communities."

