Lib Dems demand clarity over local lockdown protocols

Scottish Liberal Democrat Beatrice Wishart MSP has today written to Cabinet Secretary Mike Russell to ask the Scottish Government to clarify what plans it has for imposing local lockdowns or restrictions in the event of localised COVID-19 outbreaks.

It comes after Scottish Liberal Democrats called for a rapid forward-looking inquiry into Scotland's preparedness for a second wave of COVID-19.



Beatrice Wishart, a member of the Scottish Parliament's COVID-19 Committee, commented:



"The public need straight answers on how local lockdowns or restrictions will work in practice and what the threshold is for their introduction.



"As we begin to exit lockdown, and people increasingly venture out to meet more friends and family members or return to work, the risk of localised flare-ups or a full-blown second wave is very real.



"Even countries that handled the first wave of the pandemic well have had to contend with this. We saw in Germany how fast the virus can still spread, with 1500 people in a single workplace recently testing positive. In response two districts reimposed restrictions locally to keep people safe without plunging other parts of the country back into lockdown.



"The Scottish Government will have to act fast to contain local outbreaks of the virus if and when they arise. The best way to do that is to have a clear and well-communicated plan to begin with, so I urge the ministers to clarify how local lockdowns would work in practice."