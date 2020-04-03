Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Lib Dems demand clarity on Scottish testing target confusion

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to confusion over whether the new testing target includes testing carried out in Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: 

“Our health workers deserve clarity over testing targets.

“Both of Scotland’s governments owe it to them and the public to clearly communicate their plans. 

“The sloppy explanation of whether these targets apply to Scotland has only spread confusion and concern. These targets must be immediately clarified so NHS activity and our expectations can be readjusted.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies