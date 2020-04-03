Lib Dems demand clarity on Scottish testing target confusion

Responding to confusion over whether the new testing target includes testing carried out in Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Our health workers deserve clarity over testing targets.

“Both of Scotland’s governments owe it to them and the public to clearly communicate their plans.

“The sloppy explanation of whether these targets apply to Scotland has only spread confusion and concern. These targets must be immediately clarified so NHS activity and our expectations can be readjusted.”