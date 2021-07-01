Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Lib Dems declare victory as paramedic bursary delivered

Posted by Media Team

Responding to the confirmation that a new bursary for student paramedics will be introduced for the beginning of the next academic year, Scottish Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur MSP, who led efforts on the Pay Student Paramedics campaign in the Scottish Parliament, commented:

“Student paramedics will breathe a sigh of relief when they hear that a bursary will be in place for the new term start. Given the government’s initial reluctance, it’s welcome that they’ve changed their tune.  

“I was proud to lead the calls for this in the Scottish Parliament, but this win is the result of determined campaigning efforts by the students themselves.

“The sector is crying out for new recruits, and the stories of students on the breadline qualifying as a paramedic simply wasn’t an accessible career choice. This bursary is the first step towards changing that.”

ENDS

 

