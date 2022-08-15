Lib Dems comment on UK Government Supreme Court evidence

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"The fact that a host of civil servants, the attention of ministers and some of the country's smartest legal minds are all currently focused on this court case rather than on the unfolding cost-of-living crisis is simply mind-boggling. I hate to think what the final bill will be.

"Scotland deserves better than two governments who would rather get at each other's throats over the constitution, than take action to relieve hard-pressed households.

"We need urgent action to cut energy bills and insulate homes but instead Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson are asleep at the wheel."