Lib Dems celebrate small business resilience on Small Business Saturday

Marking Small Business Saturday, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

“This Small Business Saturday it’s important we all recognise the resilience of independent shops across the country and do our bit to support them.

“I have urged the Chancellor to take targeted steps to even the level playing field with online shopping giants and give small businesses the chance to capitalise on the festive season, and I’m hopeful he’ll still take action.

“We want the government to pay the postage on online purchases from small local independent shops to make them a more viable option for people hunting for Christmas presents from home.

“This has been an incredibly turbulent year. With the vaccine in sight both of Scotland’s governments must turn all their attention to recovery. We cannot let these treasured local firms disappear. Liberal Democrats will stand up fiercely for small business.”