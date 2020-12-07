Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Lib Dems celebrate small business resilience on Small Business Saturday

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Marking Small Business Saturday, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

“This Small Business Saturday it’s important we all recognise the resilience of independent shops across the country and do our bit to support them.

“I have urged the Chancellor to take targeted steps to even the level playing field with online shopping giants and give small businesses the chance to capitalise on the festive season, and I’m hopeful he’ll still take action.

“We want the government to pay the postage on online purchases from small local independent shops to make them a more viable option for people hunting for Christmas presents from home.

“This has been an incredibly turbulent year. With the vaccine in sight both of Scotland’s governments must turn all their attention to recovery. We cannot let these treasured local firms disappear. Liberal Democrats will stand up fiercely for small business.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies