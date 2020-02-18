Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Lib Dems call on Labour to join progressive alliance for electoral reform

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Liberal Democrat constitutional affairs spokesperson and North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has today written to the three Labour leadership candidates calling on them to join a progressive alliance in favour of electoral reform.

Her letter to Rebecca Long-Bailey, Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy is as follows:

"The last three years, more than any before, has shown politics isn’t working for people. It is broken. Now is the time to hit the reset button.

"At the last General Election the Conservatives, despite only getting 44% of votes, entered the House of Commons with 56% of seats. 14.5m people have an MP they didn't vote for while 71% of votes were “wasted”.

"It is no wonder that people feel they have little or no influence on decision-making today. Our democracy doesn't need piecemeal change. It needs an urgent and radical overhaul.

"There are many issues we disagree on. But progressives right across UK, aside from Labour, agree that we have a decaying electoral system that shuts out too many from our democracy.

"With a Prime Minister in Boris Johnson who tried to silence our democracy by unlawfully shutting down Parliament, nobody can trust him to fix our broken politics.

"It therefore isn’t good enough for the next Labour leader to sit on their hands and do nothing. It is past time Labour joined the progressive alliance in favour of electoral reform.

"So far in the Labour leadership contest, electoral reform has been dangerously absent. I am therefore writing to you to urge you to make clear your support to align Labour with the growing progressive movement across the UK in favour of electoral reform."

Kind regards,

Wendy Chamberlain MP
Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Constitutional Affairs

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
