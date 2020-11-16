Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Lib Dems call for vaccine rollout plan and public information campaign

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the confirmation from the Health Secretary that she will set out vaccine rollout plans to parliament this week, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"With a second vaccine now returning good results, a new dawn is beginning to creep over the horizon.

"The rollout of the flu jab exposed major flaws in our delivery systems. Not only will these holes need to be plugged, swathes of new vaccination infrastructure will have to be built to cope with the scale of the rollout required.

"The Health Secretary needs to tell the public who the priority groups are, what the timescales for a rollout will be and how we will avoid repeats of past scandals which have seen GP clinics swamped and vulnerable people directed to immunisation centres well out of their way.

“Additionally, there needs to be a concerted government backed public information campaign aimed at dispelling the myths of those pedalling false information about vaccines and their side-effects.

"All of this will need to be scrutinised in Parliament."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies