Lib Dems call for supply teachers to be employed to provide precious support

Responding to calls from the EIS for supply teachers to be brought in to help support teachers and pupils struggling in the current remote working arrangements, Scottish Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

“It makes no sense for qualified supply teachers to watch the crisis from the side-lines. Teachers and pupils need every help they can get. Supply teachers have valuable skills and experience, and can provide precious additional support.

“They could be called upon to help those children that teachers consider would benefit from extra one-on-one support.

“Instead, I’ve been contacted by constituents who want to work during this spell of remote learning, but simply haven’t been given the opportunity. That is nonsensical.

“The Scottish Government wasn't ready for the return of remote learning, despite knowing for months it was a possibility. Now it is clear that remote learning is going to have some part to play in the education of young people for some time to come. Planning for just a week or two more fails to recognise the scale of this crisis.

“The Scottish Government need to stop crossing their fingers and hoping for the best. There needs to be an urgent support plan put in place, bringing in every helping hand available, so that teachers, pupils and parents are supported as much as possible regardless of whether schools are open or closed.”