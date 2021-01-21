Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Lib Dems call for supply teachers to be employed to provide precious support

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to calls from the EIS for supply teachers to be brought in to help support teachers and pupils struggling in the current remote working arrangements, Scottish Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

“It makes no sense for qualified supply teachers to watch the crisis from the side-lines. Teachers and pupils need every help they can get. Supply teachers have valuable skills and experience, and can provide precious additional support. 

“They could be called upon to help those children that teachers consider would benefit from extra one-on-one support.

“Instead, I’ve been contacted by constituents who want to work during this spell of remote learning, but simply haven’t been given the opportunity. That is nonsensical.

“The Scottish Government wasn't ready for the return of remote learning, despite knowing for months it was a possibility. Now it is clear that remote learning is going to have some part to play in the education of young people for some time to come. Planning for just a week or two more fails to recognise the scale of this crisis.

“The Scottish Government need to stop crossing their fingers and hoping for the best. There needs to be an urgent support plan put in place, bringing in every helping hand available, so that teachers, pupils and parents are supported as much as possible regardless of whether schools are open or closed.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies