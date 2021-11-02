Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Lib Dems call for stop to ministerial takeover of care services as consultation closes

Posted by Media Team | Updated

As the Scottish Government consultation on proposals for a ministerial takeover of care services closes today, Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for a halt to the SNP’s “centralisation mission” in social care.

The party’s alternative plan to deliver reform of adult social care would see much needed changes, without the yet more power and control being granted to Scottish ministers. It includes new national entitlements to drive up the quality of care for users and prioritising the introduction of new national fair work standards for staff to improve pay, conditions and career progression. 

Leader and Health and Social Care spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said:  

“This consultation only reinforced concerns Scottish Liberal Democrats have long held about the SNP’s centralisation mission. Good, local services are being dragged under Ministerial control jeopardising improvements for care users and care workers alike.

"We need to recognise the hard work of staff and ensure that standards are high but that should be a job for properly funded and accountable local authorities, not SNP ministers who think they know best.   

“After all, it was these same Scottish Government ministers who were responsible for sending untested and Covid-positive patients into care homes at the start of the Pandemic. Despite this catalogue of errors the government now wants power over our care homes on a permanent basis. 

“There has always been a bizarre contradiction at the heart of the SNP. They are determined to claim powers from Westminster, yet ruthlessly centralise control in Holyrood.  

“After a decade of incompetent treatment at the hands of the SNP, our proposals will allow local authorities to make long-term investments, encourage and reward innovation and ensure each local authority receives a fair share of Scottish Government resources to improve social care services.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies