Lib Dems call for Scottish insulation retrofit scheme in Programme for Government

Scottish Liberal Democrat energy spokesperson Liam McArthur has called for the Scottish Government to roll out a new national insulation retrofit scheme to reduce emissions, tackle stubborn and persistent” fuel poverty and boost the economy.

On 7 July, the Chancellor announced that hundreds of thousands of English homeowners will receive vouchers of up to £5,000 for energy-saving home improvements, with the poorest getting up to £10,000. However no similar scheme appears to be in place in Scotland. 

Mr McArthur said: 

“Scotland has a stubborn and persistent problem with fuel poverty that more than a decade of SNP rule has failed to make a dent upon. They declared energy efficiency a national priority five years ago but the latest statistics show fuel poverty getting worse.

“A serious new national insulation program would tackle fuel poverty, reduce emissions and create thousands of new jobs at a time when Scotland’s economic outlook is precarious. It is a sound infrastructure investment which could be accompanied by a new national training programme to secure the skills needed to roll it out.

“It will not have fill anyone with confidence to hear Benny Higgins, the man charged with rebooting the economic landscape of Scotland, talking of “zealots” in the environmental movement.

“This an opportunity for the Scottish Government to move past that outburst, act on the declaration of a climate emergency and ensure that an ambitious retrofit scheme makes it’s way into the Programme for Government.” 

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
