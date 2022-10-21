Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Lib Dems call for more Ukraine hosts and speeding up accommodation checks

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain MP has today called for the Scottish Government to issue a new call for hosts and support local authorities to complete long overdue accommodation checks as new figures revealed:  

  • On 18 October 2022, 35,412 visas had been issued with a total of 21,012 displaced people from Ukraine having arrived on a visa sponsored either by an individual Scottish sponsor or sponsored by the Scottish Government; 
  • Of those arrived in Scotland, 4,751 are in hotel rooms and 2,247 are living onboard passenger ships;
  • Out of the 17,218 arrivals on Scottish Government sponsored visas, only 2,790 are in longer term housing.
  • Local authorities have needed to check around 6,110 properties but only 3,310 properties had all necessary disclosure checks completed.

The Scottish Government's super-sponsor scheme opened on 18 March 2022 and was paused from 13th July 2022, with the government promising to review it in October.  

Commenting on the statistics, Ms Chamberlain said: 

“These figures show that the Scottish Government has failed to get the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians into permanent accommodation.  

“Hotels and cruise ships are ok as a stop-gap but they’re not a long-term solution. The Scottish Government made big promises but they’ve simply failed to do the legwork to back that up. 

“More than six months since people started arriving we are also facing a worrying situation where refugees do not know where they will go once their placement ends.  

"Many Scots have generously offered up their homes but months on, are still wondering when they will get the necessary checks. 

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to reissue a fresh public call for hosts and homes. The government also needs to support local authorities so that they can conduct disclosure checks, vet homes and match guests.”  

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies