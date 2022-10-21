Lib Dems call for more Ukraine hosts and speeding up accommodation checks

Scottish Liberal Democrat deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain MP has today called for the Scottish Government to issue a new call for hosts and support local authorities to complete long overdue accommodation checks as new figures revealed:

On 18 October 2022, 35,412 visas had been issued with a total of 21,012 displaced people from Ukraine having arrived on a visa sponsored either by an individual Scottish sponsor or sponsored by the Scottish Government;

Of those arrived in Scotland, 4,751 are in hotel rooms and 2,247 are living onboard passenger ships;

Out of the 17,218 arrivals on Scottish Government sponsored visas, only 2,790 are in longer term housing.

Local authorities have needed to check around 6,110 properties but only 3,310 properties had all necessary disclosure checks completed.

The Scottish Government's super-sponsor scheme opened on 18 March 2022 and was paused from 13th July 2022, with the government promising to review it in October.

Commenting on the statistics, Ms Chamberlain said:

“These figures show that the Scottish Government has failed to get the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians into permanent accommodation.

“Hotels and cruise ships are ok as a stop-gap but they’re not a long-term solution. The Scottish Government made big promises but they’ve simply failed to do the legwork to back that up.

“More than six months since people started arriving we are also facing a worrying situation where refugees do not know where they will go once their placement ends.

"Many Scots have generously offered up their homes but months on, are still wondering when they will get the necessary checks.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to reissue a fresh public call for hosts and homes. The government also needs to support local authorities so that they can conduct disclosure checks, vet homes and match guests.”