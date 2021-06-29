Lib Dems call for mental health and job support to tackle skyrocketing homelessness

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today warned that Scotland’s homelessness crisis “is going nowhere fast”, as the number of households in temporary accommodation are shown to have “skyrocketed”.

New figures published today reveal there were 13,097 households in temporary accommodation at 31st March 2021, an increase of 12% compared to March 31st 2020. Temporary accommodation includes bed and breakfasts, hostels and social sector accommodation.

The figures also reveal a 10% increase in open homelessness cases at 31st March 2021, compared to 31st March 2020.

Commenting, housing spokesperson Paul McGarry said:

“The number of people living in temporary accommodation show that Scotland’s homelessness crisis is going nowhere fast. The numbers have skyrocketed.

“As the pandemic becomes less about an immediate emergency in our hospitals, attention needs to shift to the other issues that have been stored up during lockdown. Whether it’s living on the streets, sofa-surfing or shuttling between temporary accommodation, these unstable living arrangements take a huge toll on people’s mental and physical health.

“People need to be supported so that those in unstable living situations aren’t thrown from temporary accommodation back towards a place where they can’t cope. Mental health support needs to be bolstered and new pathways for jobs and training need to be introduced so that people have safer and more secure long term prospects.

“Scotland has been struggling to cope with its homelessness crisis for years. A roof over your head should be the bare minimum.”

ENDS