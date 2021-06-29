Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Lib Dems call for mental health and job support to tackle skyrocketing homelessness

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today warned that Scotland’s homelessness crisis “is going nowhere fast”, as the number of households in temporary accommodation are shown to have “skyrocketed”.

New figures published today reveal there were 13,097 households in temporary accommodation at 31st March 2021, an increase of 12% compared to March 31st 2020. Temporary accommodation includes bed and breakfasts, hostels and social sector accommodation.

The figures also reveal a 10% increase in open homelessness cases at 31st March 2021, compared to 31st March 2020.

Commenting, housing spokesperson Paul McGarry said:

“The number of people living in temporary accommodation show that Scotland’s homelessness crisis is going nowhere fast. The numbers have skyrocketed.

“As the pandemic becomes less about an immediate emergency in our hospitals, attention needs to shift to the other issues that have been stored up during lockdown. Whether it’s living on the streets, sofa-surfing or shuttling between temporary accommodation, these unstable living arrangements take a huge toll on people’s mental and physical health.

“People need to be supported so that those in unstable living situations aren’t thrown from temporary accommodation back towards a place where they can’t cope. Mental health support needs to be bolstered and new pathways for jobs and training need to be introduced so that people have safer and more secure long term prospects.

“Scotland has been struggling to cope with its homelessness crisis for years. A roof over your head should be the bare minimum.”

 

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies