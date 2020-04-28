Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Lib Dems call for interim OECD findings to be published before 2021 election

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Scottish Government's announcement that aspects of the OECD''s review of Scottish education will be postponed, meaning its final report won't be published until June 2021, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said: 

"The Scottish Goverment have been kicking issues in Scottish education into the long grass for sometime.

"While the coronavirus crisis means that there is undoubtedly a case to be made for a delay, we need to make sure that as much preliminary work is done as possible. It cannot be used an excuse to sidestep accountability. 

"There needs to be an interim report published before the next election in the interests of transparency and informing the debate.

"Scottish education and our young people cannot stand more years wasted."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies