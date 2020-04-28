Lib Dems call for interim OECD findings to be published before 2021 election

Responding to the Scottish Government's announcement that aspects of the OECD''s review of Scottish education will be postponed, meaning its final report won't be published until June 2021, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"The Scottish Goverment have been kicking issues in Scottish education into the long grass for sometime.

"While the coronavirus crisis means that there is undoubtedly a case to be made for a delay, we need to make sure that as much preliminary work is done as possible. It cannot be used an excuse to sidestep accountability.

"There needs to be an interim report published before the next election in the interests of transparency and informing the debate.