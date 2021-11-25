Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Lib Dems call for enhanced package for carers on Carers' Rights Day

Posted by Media Team | Updated

On Carers Rights Day 2021, North East Fife's MSP and MP are calling on the UK and Scottish governments to support carers through a significant uplift in the carers allowance they receive and to help unpaid carers by providing guaranteed respite.  

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have said that the Carers Allowance should be permanently increased across the UK by £1,000 per year and have called on the Scottish Government to double its Carers Allowance Supplement for 2022, while also extending its Covid uplift over the same period, in line with new powers available this winter.  

Scottish ministers should also introduce a permanent guaranteed respite scheme for unpaid carers, with funding for councils to provide the additional support. 

Carers Rights Day, 25th November, takes place each year to ensure carers are aware of their rights, know where they can get help and support, and to raise awareness of the challenges carers face. 

Willie Rennie said: 

"Carers are the backbone of many of our communities in North East Fife and they have taken on a lot over the past eighteen months. Many unpaid carers haven't been able to take a single break through the whole pandemic.  

"There is a lot our governments could do to show our appreciation for everything they have done and provide them with the support they need. By increasing the allowance and extending the uplift into 2022, ministers would send a clear message that carers haven't been forgotten and that would give many families certainty and for the coming year." 

Wendy Chamberlain added: 

"Our governments must finally recognise the incredible contribution that both paid and unpaid carers make to our society and give them the support they deserve.  

"The pandemic has shown us just how much our health care system and communities depend on carers. Ministers have an opportunity and a duty to make some changes that could have a big impact on people's lives and help support carers as we recover from the pandemic."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

With the eyes of the world on Scotland, under my leadership Liberal Democrats have proposed a whole series of measures to cut emissions, tackle fuel poverty, boost renewables and protect communities from the ravages of climate change.

Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies