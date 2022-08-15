Lib Dems call for emergency statement on ferry failures

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie has today called for the Scottish Parliament to be recalled for an emergency statement on ferries after yet more service cancellations on Western Isles routes.

Economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

"Everyone knows the fleet is outdated and prone to breakdowns, but nothing seems to be being done about it.

"If half the transport links to the First Minister's constituency were removed overnight her constituents would be beating down her door and I'm sure a solution would be found in short order.

"Because this affects island communities, far from the central belt, residents are just expected to grin and bear it, even as their businesses suffer and their family members struggle to get to medical appointments.

"I believe that this is serious enough that the parliament should be recalled and the minister made to explain why years of underinvestment in our ferry network has been allowed to lead us here.

"Islanders have been clear that if these ferry failures continue the Scottish Government are risking an "island clearances" as residents will simply find the situation intolerable."