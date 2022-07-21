Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Lib Dems call for doubling of rural fuel duty relief scheme

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Far North MP Jamie Stone has today called for the all of the MPs standing to be Prime Minister to commit to cut fuel duty in rural areas to help families bearing the brunt of record petrol prices.

Analysis of official figures by the party reveals that households in rural areas pay £114 a week on transport costs, almost £40 more than those in urban areas. It means that rural households are shelling out almost £2,000 more a year on transport than those in urban areas.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for rural fuel duty relief to be doubled to 10p a litre, and for it to be significantly expanded to cover other rural areas. At present retailers of qualifying fuel can register with HMRC to claim 5 pence per litre relief on fuel, which leads to lower pump prices for residents. However, this is only available in the Northern Isles, Western Isles and a handful of highland postcodes. 

In addition, the Liberal Democrats are demanding an emergency cut to VAT from 20% to 17.5%. Combined these measures would save a typical driver in rural areas £7.60 each time they fill up their car, or almost £200 a year for those who fill up their car twice a month.

Mr Stone said:

“If you live in a remote or rural areas, you are utterly dependent on your car to get to work, access medical care or get your kids to school.

“Thanks to SNP ministers in Edinburgh, trains services have been cancelled and local bus services run down so there are fewer alternatives than ever.

“People in rural communities are bearing the brunt of devastating fuel price hikes, yet the UK government is refusing to lift a finger to help.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to stand up for the residents of rural Scotland who have been badly let down by both the Conservatives and the SNP.

“All of the Tory MPs in the running to be the next Prime Minister should commit to helping rural families on the brink, by expanding the fuel duty relief scheme.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies