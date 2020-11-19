Lib Dems call for Covid vaccine booking service details

Responding to the Scottish Government making the first announcements in relation to a vaccine rollout strategy, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"Over many decades, vaccines have protected people from countless diseases and saved millions of lives and prevented pain and suffering. We all want to see the back of Covid-19 too.

"A vaccine is the best means of exiting this crisis. The news from the scientists over the last couple of weeks has been a real moment of hope.

"We've seen one of the biggest scientific efforts in history to find a vaccine. Now we're approaching one of the biggest public health exercises in history to distribute it.

"Liberal Democrats have called for a clear rollout strategy and framework for delivery, so people know how the process will work and can understand when they can expect to receive a vaccine and how.