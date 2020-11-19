Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Lib Dems call for Covid vaccine booking service details

Posted by Media Team

Responding to the Scottish Government making the first announcements in relation to a vaccine rollout strategy, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"Over many decades, vaccines have protected people from countless diseases and saved millions of lives and prevented pain and suffering. We all want to see the back of Covid-19 too.

"A vaccine is the best means of exiting this crisis. The news from the scientists over the last couple of weeks has been a real moment of hope. 

"We've seen one of the biggest scientific efforts in history to find a vaccine. Now we're approaching one of the biggest public health exercises in history to distribute it.

"Liberal Democrats have called for a clear rollout strategy and framework for delivery, so people know how the process will work and can understand when they can expect to receive a vaccine and how. 

"The calamitous flu jab rollout is set to run to the end of this year. The national booking service will be critical to an orderly rollout of a Covid-19 vaccination, so we need more details of how this will be established urgently, because people will want this vaccine yesterday."

