Lib Dems call for covid tests to be mailed to every household attending EURO 2020

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called on the Scottish Government to work with football authorities and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to ensure that every household attending games at Hampden and at the Glasgow fanzone is mailed lateral flow tests.

His call comes after The Daily Telegraph revealed that Glasgow currently has the softest entry rules for football fans of the 11 host cities across Europe.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"Scotland is united in hoping that we have a great summer of sport ahead but the case rate is rising rapidly and every public activity comes with an element of risk. 

"When nursery graduations and adult daycare services are still prohibited from operating, we need to be careful that we are taking sensible precautions to prevent the virus from spreading again.

"Everyone already has to register before attending Hampden Park or the Glasgow Fanzone. The authorities could team up to mail out lateral flow tests. It's an open goal.

"It should be made as easy as possible for people to take steps to protect themselves and take sensible precautions. It couldn't be any easier than having something drop through your letterbox. Using this as a means to encourage people to take tests before and after they have been to events would help catch outbreaks early and help keep the city open."

