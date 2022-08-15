Lib Dem research reveals 1 in 7 senior mental health roles empty

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today urged the SNP Government to take "immediate action" to fix the staff shortages in mental health services, as research conducted by the party revealed that 1 in 7 senior mental health roles, across Scotland, are currently vacant.

The party unveiled the research after recent figures showed that 30% of children are still waiting longer than the 18 weeks CAHMS targets and 4,509 adults in Scotland have been waiting more than a year for treatment.

Since taking over as party leader in August 2021, Mr Cole-Hamilton has made offering new hope to NHS patients and staff one of his top priorities. As he approaches the anniversary of his year in charge he will be highlighting a series of SNP failures and pushing for practical solutions which will allow people to access healthcare swiftly and close to home.

Freedom of information requests submitted by Scottish Liberal Democrats to all 14 health boards also revealed that:

NHS Orkney does not have a permanent consultant psychiatrist in place;

Just over one in five consultant posts in NHS Ayrshire and Arran are vacant;

Over half of consultant posts in NHS Tayside are vacant.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The gaping holes in mental health staffing are incredibly harmful to patients and staff. It is crystal clear that the situation demands immediate action.

“This is not an effect of the pandemic. Covid only accentuated all the pre-existing gaps created by 15 years of SNP mismanagement and failure in training and retaining the workforce.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have championed the cause of our national mental health for several years, negotiating a £120 million extra in last year’s budget. But the reality is that there is serious work still to be done. It’s especially hard to clear the terrible waiting lists when staff are telling us they are exhausted, begging the question why SNP and Green MSPs voted down my proposal for an urgent Burnout Prevention Strategy.

“As part of my proposals to give New Hope for Health I’ve set out proposals to ramp up training because we need many more mental health professionals in every part of the system from early intervention to this more complex care. That’s the scale of ambition that Scotland needs if everyone is to get access to support swiftly and close to home.”