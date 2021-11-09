Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Lib Dem: Cancel recess so PM can answer Commons questions on sleaze

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP has today written to the Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg asking him to cancel recess and ensure Boris Johnson faces opposition parties for Prime Minister’s Questions tomorrow. 

In the letter, sent after Ms Chamberlain's emergency debate on standards yesterday, the Liberal Democrats say that the Government has opened “Pandora’s Box” and “despite their subsequent attempts to U-turn, it has proved impossible to close”. She added “story after story” has broken into the news regarding sleaze, corruption and lobbying. 

Chamberlain calls out Rees-Mogg for failing to address MPs in the emergency debate, accusing him of “[sitting] in silence”, adding that “Members of the general public will be forced to conclude that sleaze is not considered a priority for you, or for the Prime Minister.” 

After accusing the Prime Minister of “running scared” yesterday, she has called for a series of debates on Parliamentary standards and for the Prime Minister to address the House of Commons directly. 

Commenting Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said: 

“Boris Johnson must not run and hide from this sleaze scandal. The Conservatives are hoping that they will be saved by the bell, so they don’t have to answer questions on these allegations. It is utterly unacceptable. 

“Any upstanding Prime Minister would show leadership and cancel Parliament’s recess. Boris Johnson’s attempts to avoid accountability tells you all you need to know about this Prime Minister who is taking voters for granted. 

“It is vital that Johnson faces Prime Minister’s Questions tomorrow. He must not be allowed to get off scot-free. It’s time for the Prime Minister to finally come out of hiding and answer questions from MPs about the sleaze scandal.” 

