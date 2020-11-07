Legislation to end “justifiable assault” of children comes into force

Responding to the Children (Equal Protection from Assault) (Scotland) Act 2019 coming into force on Saturday 7th November, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently demanded the so-called "justifiable assault" of children be brought to an end and we are delighted to see this change finally made today.

"The abolition of this Victorian-sounding legal defence is long overdue. It is backed by countless studies and experts from the Children's Commissioner to police officers, social workers, nurses, and children's and parenting charities.

"It sends a clear message about what kind of country we aspire to be. After defying the UN for years on this, the Scottish Government now need to stop ignoring other international human rights minimums such as setting the age of criminal responsibility at 14."