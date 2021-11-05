Launch an investigation into PMs Goldsmith holiday, say Lib Dems

Responding to the news that the Prime Minister will not be registering his holiday at Zac Goldsmith's Marbella villa in the register of members interests, the Liberal Democrats have said the Independent Standards Commissioner should urgently launch an investigation.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

"Boris Johnson and the Tories have shown this week they don't have a shred of integrity left.

"The Independent Standards Commissioner should urgently launch an investigation into whether Boris Johnson breached the code of conduct by failing to properly declare his holiday.

"The Tories have shown they can't be trusted to mark their own homework on this issue. They are now the party of sleaze."