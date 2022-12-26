Kids’ mental health target breached by 2.7m days in less than four years

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has

today demanded immediate action to combat Scotland’s mental health emergency, as he

revealed that the Scottish Government's mental health treatment time target for children

and young people has been breached by more than 2.7m days since April 2019.

Scottish Liberal Democrats submitted a freedom of information request to all health boards

which asked for, “the total number of days over the 18-week standard time that those

waiting for CAMHS collectively waited.”



The party can now reveal:



• Since April 2019, the 18-week treatment time target has been breached by a

cumulative 2,701,978 days, including 607,110 days already in 2022/23. This is worse

than the pre-pandemic level, when the total stood at 557,147 days for the whole

year.

• NHS Forth Valley waiting time target breaches have increased six-fold,

reaching 132,993 days.

• NHS Borders waiting time target breaches have increased from 1,680 days in

2019/20 to 31,227 days already in 2022/23.

• NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde has recorded 924,520 days of treatment time target

breaches since April 2019.



Mr Cole-Hamilton commented:



“Children and young people are facing devastatingly long waits for mental health treatment.

These figures capture how this must feel like a lifetime.

“The Scottish Government still claims it will clear these dreadful mental health waiting lists

by March, but waits are getting worse and worse with every day that passes.

“In previous budget negotiations, Scottish Liberal Democrats secured £120 million extra for

mental health, but the SNP and Greens have just cut £38 million. They need to urgently

reconsider those cuts in light of the figures I am revealing today.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have led the way in getting the Scottish Parliament to declare a

mental health emergency. Now that declaration should be backed by proper funding.

“The First Minister should today adopt our proposals for more counsellors in schools, a

single point of contact for those on waiting lists, and the rollout of more mental health

professionals near to you in GP surgeries and A&E departments.”