Responding to comments reported in the Daily Record in which SNP MSP John Mason opposed abortion clinic buffer zones and declared that abortion services are seldom vital or essential, Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"John Mason is wildly out of touch with the people of Scotland. It's really rather scary that someone with views like this is a lawmaker with the power to influence women's healthcare.

"Abortion services have for decades been part of the healthcare system. For years my party and I have backed campaigners calling to set up these buffer zones. Every patient should be able to receive the medical treatment they need without fear of harassment or intimidation."