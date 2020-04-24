Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Jardine to mark Ramadan with first Lib Dem Iftar

Edinburgh Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine is amongst senior party members joining Muslims observing the beginning of the Islamic month of Ramadan this week.

Ms Jardine and MPs Ed Davey and Layla Moran will join members in taking part in the fast on Saturday 25th April. It is the first time a political party and their leader has encouraged a joint fast or Iftar.

Those taking part will also be taking this opportunity to raise money for a charity of their choosing, including many charities that tackle hunger in the UK.
 
Ms Jardine, said:
 
“I want to send my best wishes to Muslims across the country but most especially my constituents here in Edinburgh West in this holy month of Ramadan.
 
“With the mosque remaining closed and communities unable to come together to worship, this holy month will be particularly difficult.
 
“Liberal Democrats are determined to stand in solidarity with our Muslim communities and believe that together we can defeat this awful virus.
 
“I am pleased that my Liberal Democrat colleague, Cllr Hina Bokhari, is organising the first ever Iftar for Liberal Democrats, across our country so we can fast together.”

