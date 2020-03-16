Jardine To Host Over-The-Phone Surgery Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine will hold a special over-the-phone advice surgery this Friday in place of face-to-face meetings amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ms Jardine will be available to take calls between 10am and 12pm, and 2pm and 4pm on Friday (20 March) on 0131 285 5972.

She will also be available on email throughout the week, and her team will be taking calls on her behalf from 9am til 5pm every week day on the number above.

Ms Jardine said:

"With the spread of Coronavirus it's sensible that we follow advice and limit face to face contact as much as possible.

"There may also be people who would like to chat with me about an issue affecting them but feel uneasy about going to my public advice surgeries.

“So to try and address this, we’ve decided to hold my surgery over the phone instead of face-to-face this coming Friday.

“Please do get in touch, whatever your problem is – whether you're worried about the virus or whether it's a completely unrelated issue. My casework team and I will be happy to help".