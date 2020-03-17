Jardine thanks NHS Scotland Staff in Parliament

Edinburgh West MP, Christine Jardine, has today tabled a motion to Parliament thanking NHS Scotland staff for their work amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The motion has been submitted jointly with her Scottish Liberal Democrat parliamentary colleagues, and recognises the immense pressured placed on doctors, nurses and support staff, as well as the risk posed to their own health while carrying out their roles.

It goes on to express immense gratitude to these staff members on behalf of the Commons, in a show of solidarity during such difficult times.

Ms Jardine commented:

“The 150,000 NHS Scotland staff are going to be placed under an unprecedented amount of pressure over the coming weeks and months.

“I want to thank every single person in our health and social care sector who will be working around the clock to look after us during this very difficult time.

“We stand in solidarity with you, and if there is any support I can offer as an MP please do get in touch”.

The Early Day Motion reads:

That this House recognises the severity of the current coronavirus outbreak and its impact on health and social care services across the UK; notes that in Scotland, there are approximately 157,000 NHS staff for a population of 5,295,400; further notes that there are over 300 hospitals in Scotland; acknowledges the immense pressure that doctors, nurses and support staff working in Scotland’s NHS may face over the next few weeks or months in urban and remote areas alike; recognises the personal risk they are undertaking in carrying out their roles; and expresses its immense thanks and gratitude to these staff members for the work they are doing and will do during these difficult times.