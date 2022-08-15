Jardine: Sunak video shows he would inflict misery on millions

Responding to video footage of ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak saying he diverted public money from "deprived urban areas", Lib Dem cabinet office spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said:

“It’s a measure of the man that Rishi Sunak appears to take pride in having funnelled support away from people in need.

“Public money should be distributed fairly across the cities, towns, rural areas and island communities who need it, not channelled to whichever corner of the country suits the Conservative party best.

“Whoever wins the Conservative leadership race is set to inflict misery on millions. They have abandoned all pretence of being a government for everyone.

"Families and pensioners need a radical rescue package ahead of a grim winter and its clear the Conservative party is simply not up to the job."