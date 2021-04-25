Jardine: SNP desperately confused over economics of independence

Responding to reports in the Sunday Times that Scotland’s fiscal deficit has soared to eight times the limit set by the European Union for membership, Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

"This shows yet again both the scale of the economic challenge facing the country and the fallacy of claims of quick re-entry to the EU put forward by the SNP.

“It’s time they came clean on whether they are planning tax rises or spending cuts to meet that target.

"This week has not only exposed the SNP as desperately confused over the economics of independence but revealed that they are contemplating a hard border with England. This would not only be dreadful for trade but throw up barriers between friends and families.

"Liberal Democrats will continue to argue for close relationships with both Europe and the rest of the UK. That's how to ensure Scotland's economy thrives."

